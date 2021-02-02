CLINTON — The Clinton and Camanche school districts are restructuring their classes to comply with a bill signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy wrote in his blog Monday that beginning Feb. 15, all students will be able to attend school in person. The change is happening under a new law that says 100% in-person learning must be offered to all students.
“We are working out the plans right now of how that’s all going to happen, DeLacy said Monday. “We’ll be moving a lot of kids back to their home building.”
To provide social distancing for the 2020-2021 school year, the Clinton School District decreased elementary level class sizes and moved several of the classes to the middle school and high school. The number of middle and high school students on site was cut in half by using a hybrid model: Students were on site every other day and online on alternate days.
If all students must be on site every day, elementary students must be moved back to their buildings, said DeLacy. He’s proposed having no school Feb. 15-17 “so we have some time to make the transition.”
A special school board meeting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 3, to approve a new school calendar to that effect.
The move puts about 1,000 more students in the buildings every day, said DeLacy. “We’re going to do the best we can, but obviously, they’re going to lose social distancing.”
Following Wednesday’s board meeting, the district will announce the changes and the logistics, DeLacy said.
The Camanche School District used a similar model to increase social distancing during this school year.
“We are putting a lot of effort into preparing to transition back to full in-person learning,” Camanche Superintendent Tom Parker said Monday. “We’re currently in a hybrid delivery system.”
Elementary students attend in person every day, but they are socially distanced into smaller pods, Parker said. Third and fourth grades have class at the middle school, but will have to move back to the elementary school to make room for middle-grade students returning to in-person learning full time.
“In our case, it will be Feb. 16,” said Parker. The district will not have school Feb. 15 in honor of President’s Day.
Though the new law says schools “shall provide an opportunity for a parent or guardian ... to select full-time in-person instruction,” transitioning all students to in-person learning is the most efficient way to comply, said Parker.
“The challenge for us would be having the staff and personnel to meet all of the different learning options out there,” Parker said.
“We’re looking at gradually starting to make the move to the home building right now. Not try to move everything all at once,” Parker said. “Social distancing is going to be more of a challenge now, but will still have masks.”
The Camanche School Board will meet soon to make final decisions on the new return-to-learn plan, said Parker. “I do want parents to know we will be getting more specific information out to them as the plan really starts to … be implemented.”
The Clinton School District plans to have its plans finalized and announced to parents no later than Thursday.
“The district is committed to continuing required face coverings and sanitation routines,” DeLacy wrote in his blog. “I apologize for this disruption to the school year and thank you for your support of Clinton Community School District.”
