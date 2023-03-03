Clinton High School students on Tuesday attended their first day of classes in the school’s new three-story academic addition.
“The new feel,” Principal Theresa Schultz says, “kind of rejuvenates everyone and gets us all really excited to be here and learning again.”
Design consultants FRK Architects + Engineers out of Des Moines and IMEG Corp. headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois created the idea of the building with the goal in mind that it would have the feel of a business or college more so than a high school for the purpose of preparing students for their next steps after graduation.
They’re provided “collaborative spaces” outside of classrooms where they can work together, complete with interactive screens also found within each classroom taking the place of traditional whiteboards.
The building was designed also with a focus on many and large windows to allow in natural light, something the old high school lacked.
CHS senior Rose Kelly says the windows are her favorite part of the new space and that they make her feel more at home.
“I lived in Oregon before I came to Clinton,” she says. “So this is very much like my old schools. I love that.”
Earth Science and Physics teacher Bradley O’Connell says he loves “how open it feels in the classrooms” because of the windows.
Associate Principal Matt Tobin said Tuesday that he “went from a space not having any sort of light” to now working in an office with two of its four walls made of glass.
The kids are excited, Schultz says, and doesn’t anticipate the new building will be difficult to get used to.
With Tricon Construction Group serving as general contractor, ground was first broken for the project in June 2021. Its $58 million construction cost was given strong community support with funding by bond referendum and sales tax. Other funding was obtained from a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.
The students’ move into the new academic building completes Phase One of the project, which includes the new parking lot to the east of the building. The second Phase, to be completed next year, is to involve the demolition of the 1919 building in the spring and the additions of a music wing, a career and technical wing, and a Performance Arts Center with the room to seat 825 people, plus a new parking lot to the south. Schultz says the beginnings of the Phase Two structure will be able to be seen in early August.
Phase Three will involve the demolition of the majority of the 1969 building, the addition of Commons, Art, and Administration areas, a new main entrance drive and parking off Eighth Street.
The entire project is slated to be completed in 2025.
A public open house will be held March 4 at which the community has the opportunity to tour the new academic building and the renovation of Yourd Gym from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. From 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will be a presentation with speakers from the community, district, and student body.
On the following Saturday, March 11, there will be a garage sale of the contents of the 1919 building from 8 a.m. until noon before asbestos abatement and its demolition.
