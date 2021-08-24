CLINTON — Clinton Community College has announced the Summer 2021 Deans’ List. Students must earn a minimum of six credit hours and 3.5 grade-point average during the term.
Ames
Emily McElroy
Badger
Jacob Volf
Lucas Volf
Camanche
Caitlyn Rasso
Clinton
Alexis Cook
Cerys Davies
Tason Kurtz
Aidan Lewis
Dailan Moore
Coralville
Xiucheng Li
Davenport
Courtland Filgo
DeWitt
Robert Howard
Hannah Vanderheiden
Delmar
Kaitlin Felderman
Iowa City
Jenna Smith
Wheatland
Emily Knudtson
Worthington
Adrianna Welter-Mayne
Batavia, Illinois
Nicole Parrington
Champaign, Illinois
Mazen Babikir
Chicago
Sarah Chavez
East Dubuque, Illinois
Douglas Lee
Golden, Illinois
Zachary Rankin
Peotone, Illinois
Trevor Mahood
Prospect Heights, Illinois
Ria Patel
Thomson, Illinois
Caitlyn Bailey
Morgan Hill, California
Nikita Modi
Duluth, Georgia
Meghana Pothukuchi
Beaver Dams, New York
Ann Remchuk
New York, New York
Anqi Zhang
Redmond, Washington
Zayaan Ali
Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin
Cassidy Spies
West Allis, Wisconsin
Kathryn Preibisch
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.