Clinton Community College
By Joshua Vinson Herald Staff Writer

CLINTON — Clinton Community College has announced the Summer 2021 Deans’ List. Students must earn a minimum of six credit hours and 3.5 grade-point average during the term.

Ames

Emily McElroy

Badger

Jacob Volf

Lucas Volf

Camanche

Caitlyn Rasso

Clinton

Alexis Cook

Cerys Davies

Tason Kurtz

Aidan Lewis

Dailan Moore

Coralville

Xiucheng Li

Davenport

Courtland Filgo

DeWitt

Robert Howard

Hannah Vanderheiden

Delmar

Kaitlin Felderman

Iowa City

Jenna Smith

Wheatland

Emily Knudtson

Worthington

Adrianna Welter-Mayne

Batavia, Illinois

Nicole Parrington

Champaign, Illinois

Mazen Babikir

Chicago

Sarah Chavez

East Dubuque, Illinois

Douglas Lee

Golden, Illinois

Zachary Rankin

Peotone, Illinois

Trevor Mahood

Prospect Heights, Illinois

Ria Patel

Thomson, Illinois

Caitlyn Bailey

Morgan Hill, California

Nikita Modi

Duluth, Georgia

Meghana Pothukuchi

Beaver Dams, New York

Ann Remchuk

New York, New York

Anqi Zhang

Redmond, Washington

Zayaan Ali

Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin

Cassidy Spies

West Allis, Wisconsin

Kathryn Preibisch

