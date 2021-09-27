CLINTON — Though she says she’s a huge supporter of Homecoming and of the River Kings, Kari Brandon White, owner of Happy Joe’s in Clinton, is almost ready to see the celebration end.
Happy Joe’s building and cars were vandalized Friday night, which was Homecoming for Clinton High School, White said. She posted a paragraph on her personal Facebook page Saturday to let the parents of the offending students know that she has their images recorded.
White has a good security camera, she said.
“I posted what I posted simply because I knew their parents would read it,” said White. “I want them to do the right thing,” she said.
“There’s a lot of vandalism and nonsense in our public schools,” said White. “I’m sick that this is happening.”
White said children need more structure. Vandalism of her restaurant was not the only thing that happened the night of Homecoming, she said.
I’m not talking about teepeeing,” said White. Toilet paper in trees is easy to clean up.
But using keys to scratch the paint off of cars and dumping paint on things is destruction of personal property and costs money to fix.
White did report the vandalism to the police, she said. “There’s only so much that our local police can do,” White said. Clinton police could not be reached for comment Monday.
Teaching proper behavior begins at home, White said. Parents need to know what their kids are doing.
White said she and her husband worked hard to buy the business. She hopes the parents of the students in question will step up and pay for damages.
