CLINTON — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as deputies investigate the discovery of a truck in a Clinton County lake.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said deputies were called shortly before noon Wednesday to Lake Killdeer, located at the northeast corner of U.S. 30 and 330th Avenue in rural DeWitt. There, deputies met with a Clinton County Conservation employee who reported that a fisherman, through a fish finder on his boat, had located what appeared to be a vehicle submerged in the lake.
The vehicle, a 1993 GMC Sierra truck, was located approximately 30 yards from shore in about 15 feet of water. A tow truck was used to remove the vehicle from the lake.
The truck had been reported stolen July 26, 2020 from an area residence. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information about the motor vehicle theft or the vehicle being driven into the lake is asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff s Office at 242-9211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.