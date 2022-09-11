CLINTON - Speak Out Against Suicide's Breaking the Silence Walk will take place Sept. 25 at NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Drive, Clinton.
Participants will observe a moment of silence to honor loved ones and will walk in honor of those who have been lost to soon. Resource tables and basket raffles will be set up, the Clinton LumberKings will open concession stands to sell food and drinks, and music will be provided by a DJ.
Speak Out Against Suicide is bringing the Breaking the Silence Walk, now in its 10th year, to the LumberKings' stadium for the first time. All proceeds will go to scholarships to those pursuing higher education in the mental health field.
Get registered at http://getmeregistered/BreakingtheSilence or find the link on FB at Speak Out Against Suicide.
The cost is 20$ per person through Sept. 9 and then will go up to $25 after that date. For more information, call (563) 259-8255 or email speakoutcamanche@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.