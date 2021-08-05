CLINTON — The walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention will move to Clinton’s riverfront this year.
Speak Out Against Suicide’s annual walk began as a part of Camanche Days, said outreach coordinator Shawn Felts. Later the date was moved, but the walk remained in Camanche.
In an effort to reach more people, Speak Out moved the walk to Clinton for 2021.
“We are going to honor first-responders,” as well as people affected by suicide, Felts said.
Vendors and food trucks will be on site. Jackson Snelling, a 2019 American Idol contestant, and local rapper Random Tanner will perform live.
The 1.5-mile walk begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on the riverfront. The concerts will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Residents should bring their own seating.
Participants may register for the walk the same day at noon or pre-register at the Breaking the Silence Suicide Awareness Walk website. The link is available on the Speak Out Against Suicide Facebook page.
Organizers usually plan for 300 walkers. Moving to Clinton may bring more participants, said Felts.
Because mental health is considered a major factor in suicide, resource tables from Area Substance Abuse Council, Life Connections and other mental health groups will provide information about suicide prevention, Felts said.
Speak Out provides support for people affected by suicide and those who may be contemplating it. “They aren’t professionals, and they aren’t certified,” Felts said.
“We are hear to listen to each other,” said Felts. “If we feel we’re not a help to them ... we’re going to find the resources they need.”
The Speak Out board of directors consists of people who had had suicide or mental health trauma touch their lives, Felts said.
Survivors of Suicide, a support group for people who have lost family members or close friends to suicide, meets the first and third Mondays of each month from 6-7 p.m. at Hope Haven in Gateway Area Community Center, 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
Hope for Life, a low-pressure support group for people struggling to find hope in their lives, meets the second and fourth Mondays at 6 p.m. and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m. at GACC.
Speak Out Against Suicide has a new fundraiser in cooperation with Hunter’s Sports Bar 2, 6046 Penrose Road, in Fulton, Illinois. A Queen of Hearts raffle awards the winning ticket holder 70% of the jackpot if the winner is present and 60% if not present.
Drawings are Mondays at 6 p.m. at Hunter’s. Five dollars buys six tickets. The jackpot grows each week until the Queen of Hearts is chosen.
The raffle gives cash payouts for jokers and face cards, and a 50/50 drawing takes place each week.
Speak Out sells the tickets, said board member Linda Kramer, and Hunter’s provides the space for the game.
“Plus, they have great food,” said Felts.
In the four weeks since the game began, no one has picked the Queen of Hearts, and the jackpot is up to $7,000, Kramer said. “I’ve noticed in the four weeks, more people are showing up. It’s an excellent fundraiser for us.”
