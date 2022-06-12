DEWITT - A summer flea market, antique, and collectible show will be June 26 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt.
This show was held for the past 37 years at the Maquoketa fairgrounds but has been moved permanently to the DeWitt fairgrounds. This is one of Iowa's largest flea markets with expectations of 150 exhibitors (indoor and outdoor, weather permitting) selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items.
There will be food trucks on site, including Chuckie's Tenderloins truck. Lucas Sanor, an award-winning professional saxophone player from Illinois, will be providing musical entertainment throughout the day.
Show hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4, with anyone 10 years and under free. Parking is also free. For buyers wanting to get an early start, early bird shoppers are welcome from 6:30-8:30 a.m. for an admission fee of $10 per person.
The Clinton County Fairgrounds are located at 328 E. Eighth St., on the far east side of DeWitt. For more information on the show, call Callahan Enterprises at (319) 462-0135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.