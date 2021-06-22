CLINTON — Summer reading is a great way to prevent summer slide and encourage a love of reading. Kids, teens and adults can participate with the Clinton Public Library.
As they reach different levels, readers will receive prizes; kids and teens will be able to pick up buttons to mark their progress through the program and will also get free books while adults will be put into a drawing for reading and reviewing books. Participants can log their progress through the library’s bookpoints site.
Visit clintonia.bookpoints.org to log on under one user name and add as many readers as you need. Readers can also see the library's summer events on the bookpoints site as well.
Storytimes
Saturday, June 26, 10:30 a.m. – Farmer's Market Storytime at Four Square Park. Shop at the Famer’s Market then join us for a storytime, or listen to a story then check out the Farmer’s Market.
Tuesday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. – Storytime at Clinton Park. Join us at the Park for a fun summery storytime.
Lyons Reads Book Club
Lyons Reads Book Club meets Wednesday, June 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at the Lyons Branch Library. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for June.
Market Music 2021 at Lyons Four Square Park
Fishermen’s Holler, Wednesday, June 30 from 5-7 p.m. Holly’s Dogs will be available to purchase at the June 30 Market Music Event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, sit back and enjoy some live music at the Four Square Park Bandshell located at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
