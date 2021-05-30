FULTON, Ill. — Registration for the Schmaling Summer Reading Program will begin Tuesday, June 1, said Children's Librarian Gwen Smith.
The public library will use an online program called ReadSquared as it did last year, said Smith, so it will be familiar to the patrons who participated last year.
Anyone who doesn't want to register online can go to the library for paper reading slips, Smith said.
Children should register for the grade they will be in this fall, said Smith.
Pre-schoolers, kindergarten students and first-graders will participate in the Read to Me. Rookie Readers are second- and third-graders. Children in fourth and fifth grades will be in the Independent Reader program.
Sixth- through 12th- graders will participate in the Young Adult category. Adults may also participate in the summer reading program.
Participants must have a valid Schmaling Library card, said Smith. River Bend students who live outside of the library district can receive student cards to participate.
Fun in the Sun activities are planned for Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m., said Smith. Story times and toddler times are planned for Saturdays at 11 a.m.. Craft kits will be available every week related to the Tails and Tales theme.
The Summer Reading Program will take place June 14-July 24. Reading may only be logged only for those dates.
Register online at http://schmaling.readsquared.com and choose Register Now. For questions or assistance with registering for the program, email fulpublib@mchsi.com.
