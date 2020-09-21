CLINTON — About 154 cars rolled into the parking lot at Wild Rose Casino on a sunny Sunday morning to raise money for cancer research.
Organizer Veneta Leif of Fulton, Illinois lost a son and a husband to cancer, she said Sunday. Hot Rods for a Cure is her way of fighting the disease.
“I have a lot of help,” Leif said.
Though many car shows were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Leif managed to host four, counting the one at the casino, and has a show at King Pins in Fulton still on the schedule.
A 50/50 raffle and silent auction bring in revenue in addition to entry fees. The show gives out door prizes and awards trophies in several classes.
David Hutchison of Milledgeville, Illinois sat in the sun next to his 1970 Rebel Machine. He finished the car about two weeks ago, he said.
Hutchison originally ordered the car new from a dealership in Dixon, Illinois when he was 18, he said. He totaled it within eight months, and the car was sold at auction.
In 1988, while Hutchison was looking for the same make and model, he found the actual car he’d totaled. He had the sticker with the vehicle identification number on it from the original purchase, so he knew it was the same car.
Hutchison let the Rebel sit in his father’s shed for 28 years before he began restoring it about four years ago.
Nearby, Larry Kraus of Cuba City, Wisconsin visited with Cathy Anderson of Dubuque near Kraus’s car show entry. The 1974 Ford Ranchero is not a car. “It’s a truck,” Kraus said.
“It’s got a box on it. It’s a truck,” Anderson said.
Kraus has had the truck for about three years, he said. He bought it because he’d never had one before.
Kraus has attended only seven shows this year because most shows have been canceled, he said.
On Saturday, Kraus showed the truck in Rochester, Wisconsin where 347 vehicles were on display. “Biggest show I’ve every been to,” he said.
Scott Marcuccili of Wheeling, Illinois took photos of pin-up girl Betty Bel Air. Bel Air is Jessica Anderson of Pekin, Illinois, the winner of the pin-up girl contest.
“I’m a Chevy gal,” said Anderson, but her grandpa was a Ford guy, so she appreciates both.
Anderson has competed as a pin-up girl for about three years, she said, but she hasn’t attended many shows this year because of COVID-19.
Anderson, a cancer survivor, looks for car shows that are special to her. “This one I felt very passionate about,” she said. “This one really speaks to me.”
