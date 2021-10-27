FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council agreed this week to enter negotiations with Sun Vest Solar for an option to purchase 13 acres of land in the Industrial District.
In July, the council approved a one-year contract with Sun Vest Solar, giving the company the option to purchase 20 acres of land in the Industrial District. The Council approved a motion Monday that will allow the city to negotiate terms with representatives of Sun Vest Solar to buy an additional 13 acres of land there.
Sunvest Solar purchased all of the Illinois assets for National Grid, which was previously owned by Geronimo Energy, Bill French of Sun Vest Solar said Monday. The company previously secured an option to purchase 20 acres just south of town on the industrial property.
While preparing to refile its interconnection agreements, Sun Vest Solar realized National Grid filed tow interconnection agreements in the area but only secured enough land for one project, French said.
“We would like to add onto that,” French said. “So we’d still like to maintain the 20 [and] add 13 more acres just so we ... have two viable projects since there were two interconnection agreements. It’s really nothing more complicated than that.”
Sun Vest plans to line up the expirations of the two leases, French said.
The council requested a one-year agreement with the lease for the 20 acres at the July council meeting, French said. He suggested running the agreements for the 20 acres and 13 acres together rather than staggering the dates.
“It would allow us the opportunity then to have two viable interconnections with ComEd,” French said. “We can see where it goes from there
“And if it doesn’t come to fruition this time, I’ll be back asking for an extension,” said French. “You guys will decide whether you want to move forward with us at that point.”
The intent is that the 13 acres be contiguous with the 20 acres, French noted.
The option to purchase the 20 acres included a $1,500 fee and a cost of $15,000 per acre if purchased. French confirmed that this would also apply to the 13 acres.
City Administrator Dan Clark said the city and Sun Vest Solar will discuss where the 13 acres will be. Having the 13 acres south of the current 20 acres may be best, Clark suggested.
