CLINTON — When the main speakers went out in the old organ at Trinity Lutheran Church after Holy Week, Pastor Nathan Wille was glad the church had a new organ on order.
The new hybrid organ – part digital and part pipe organ – will be completely installed by Sunday. The church will dedicate the organ during Sunday morning services and will present a recital by esteemed organist Paul Grime in the afternoon.
“The old organ that we had had started to fail on us,” Wille said Tuesday. It was also a fire hazard, he said.
Several features of the hybrid organ appealed to the church, said Wille. An organist himself, Wille can record the music in advance and play it during the service if another organist is not available.
If the church’s organist, Kay Harksen, is unavailable, and the church pianist, Joy Schmid, has to take over, the hybrid organ will play the pedals for her, said Wille.
And the hybrid organ was customized for the church. That’s why delivery took so long.
The church chose wood that matches the pews, and the church picked its own stop list, Wille said.
“The organ has a function where it can play church bells,” Wille said. The organist can play the prelude and then play church bells to call people to the service.
“You don’t have to have someone in the belfry, Harksen said.
The new organ sits at the front of the sanctuary rather than in the balcony. The organist can hear the congregation better, said Wille, and the choir can see the organist better.
“And we can see better what’s going on,” said Harksen.
Harksen also likes that she doesn’t have to climb the 15 stairs to the balcony to play the organ now.
The pipes and two speakers are in the balcony, underneath a sign from the old church that directs parishioners to depart in peace. Other speakers, hidden from sight, are at the front of the sanctuary, producing surround sound, said Wille.
Harksen is impressed with the hybrid. “It’s fantastic. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” she said.
Harksen said she’s played many organs, and this one is superior to all of them.
The organ came from Ontario, Canada, said Wille. Installation is not quite complete, but the church has used the organ a couple of times.
The organ will be officially dedicated Sunday morning. Grime, who created the hymnal the church uses in 2006, will play at 4 p.m.
Grime serves as dean of Spiritual Formation and dean of the Chapel and teaches in the Pastoral Ministry and Missions Department of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the seminary Wille graduated from in 2020.
Grime is a native of northwest Ohio and attended Valparaiso University, graduating with a Bachelor of Music degree in Organ Performance and Church Music. The following year he completed a Master of Music in Organ Performance at the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati.
A dinner will follow Grime’s recital. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 656 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton.
