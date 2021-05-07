MORRISON — Art and artifacts from the home of a prominent, long-time Morrison resident will be sold Sunday, May 23.
The sale is set for 2-4 p.m. outside the Odell Public Library at 307 S. Madison in Morrison. Featured among the 52 items are paintings, drawings, watercolors and photographs from travels to Mexico, Singapore, Greece, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland and England, said Anne Frame in a press release this week. Proceeds from the sale will benefit The Loft on Main, Morrison’s art shop. Pricing ranges from $5 to $150 and all purchases are cash or check only. Credit cards will not be accepted.
In case of inclement weather, the sale will be held inside the Community Room at 307 South Madison Street.
