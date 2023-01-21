CLINTON — Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy says the governor's school voucher bill as written will have an impact on his district by creating a "two-track system".
"I have always welcomed competition, but this bill will create an uneven playing field between public and private schools," he said. "One of the major premises of public schools is that we accept everyone regardless of their background or needs. Private schools pick and choose who they accept. In my opinion this will create a two-track system of education in the state. Public schools cannot discriminate, but private schools can. The law actually supports private school choice – not all parents/students will have choice, especially if their child has learning barriers."
The Governor's bill also explicitly states that private schools accepting this public money will not be held to the same accountability of these public funds as public schools, he said.
"Transparency is a major issue of the legislature; however, little to no transparency will be required of the public funds going to private schools," he said, adding this means the Clinton School District will be using resources to meet these state requirements while private schools will not. "Not an even playing field."
He said the long-term major concern is the state budget being able to sustain funding for a strong public school system across Iowa.
"When fully implemented, the Governor's office is estimating the cost of Education Savings Accounts to cost between $300-$400 million annually," he said. "Last year, the state passed an income tax reduction law that, when fully implemented, will reduce state revenue by $1 billion annually. In 3-4 years, given these two factors, will there be adequate funding for public schools?"
He foresees even lower SSA for public schools in the future, which would have a major impact for Clinton's public schools.
"As it is, the Governor is proposing a 2.5% SSA for the upcoming year, an $86 million increase," he said. "Year 1 of the ESAs is estimated to cost $106 million. The Midwest Consumer Price Index in December is 6%. Health insurance medical inflation is running about 8%. The collective bargaining law passed by many of the same legislators dictates a 3% or CPI in arbitration, whichever is lower. So the Governor's 2.5% SSA will not even cover the collective bargaining law's requirement of a minimum 3% employee settlement.
"In the bigger picture, a 2.5% SSA does not support Clinton School District's ability to attract and retain employees. The money budgeted toward the ESA program is competing against a higher SSA."
