Editor’s Note: This is the second of a series of articles detailing Clinton County’s candidate forum Thursday night.
CLINTON — Clinton County Board of Supervisors candidates Tom Determann and Mike Brown shared their views on the current state of mental health in the region and on pursing bonding for road improvements during a public forum last week.
Incumbent Tom Determann and challenger Mike Brown, former Clinton Fire Chief, are running in the November general election for a term ending in 2024.
Determann, the Republic candidate, said the state dictates what the county and region can levy for mental health. The current maximum levy is $30.78, he said.
In the past, all counties didn’t levy the same amount; Scott County levied half of what other counties levied in previous years.
The mental health region recently passed a 28E agreement requiring all five counties to levy $30.78, Determann said. The levy brings in only $9.5 million, but spending was$12.5 million last year.
That practice can’t continue, Determann said.
The region made drastic cuts to the budget last winter, Determann noted. “What we’re hoping is the state has a one-penny sales tax for water quality, and the first three-eighth cent has to go to water quality, but we’re looking for that funding to come out of that.
“And the governor had an initiative for that, and then COVID got in there, and they kind of adjourned,” Determann said. “So we’re hoping to get that mental health off your property tax. We think it should be state funded and we’re really pushing that.”
Brown said the Board of Supervisors, and specifically Jim Irwin Jr., the current county representative on the mental health region board, have done a great job getting counties in the region together to make positive changes for the greater good of the region.
The biggest issue right now is to hold legislators accountable, provide funding allocated to the issue and meet the future funding goals, Brown said.
Brown also noted problems with mental healthcare in the county. “It’s really frustrating when you pick up a patient and there’s no place for them,” Brown said. “The ER doesn’t want them. The police department doesn’t have a place to take them. They haven’t broke the law. It’s a frustrating issue. And I would guess there’s probably not many people in this room that don’t know somebody that’s been affected by that issue.”
Brown said in order for the county to grow the economy, it needs to focus on getting managers at Clinton County businesses to live in Clinton County. The county needs a strategic plan, which would include identifying why individuals are not living in Clinton County.
“You bring more jobs here, we’re going to bring more people here,” Brown said. “But I think we have the opportunity to bring more residential growth just with what we’ve got.”
Determann said he is shocked that the county doesn’t have a plant manager living in town yet. He noted that the City of Clinton granted tax abatement for The Landing housing development. They are already getting on the tax rolls, Determann said.
“So a five year abatement was, I think, a great incentive for them,” Determann said. “You just have to work with these developers and see what their needs are.”
Determann said he is against bonding for roads because, at this time, it is not necessary. The county bonded for road improvements about 10 years ago before the gas tax increase, he said.
“Since then, we’ve had a 10-cent gas tax increase, and the county has been able to allocate that in a fair way, and we’ve been keeping up with things,” Determann said.
“We have an excellent county engineer and [he] has a five year plan. And we’re actually the envy of the whole state on bridges,” said Determann. “Most people have a major problem with bridges in the counties. We have a plan to replace our bridges.”
Brown also spoke about the five year road plan. County farmers need good roads to get things to market, he said. Brown has met with many fire service personnel and said that adding gravel roads in the spring time and big, heavy fire trucks full of water do not mix.
“I think the taxpayers, when it comes to bonding for projects, it’s not that they’re worried about raising taxes,” Brown said. “It’s more that they’re worried about are we spending their tax dollars wisely.
“So if roads are a priority, and ... in a strategic plan, that would be simple to go right back to that and say, this is part of our strategic plan that everybody has approved,” said Brown.
