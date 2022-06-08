DEWITT — In a tight three-way battle that stayed close until the final absentee ballots were tallied Tuesday night, the two incumbents running for Clinton County Supervisor advanced to the November general election by the slimmest of margins. Unofficially, incumbent Dan Srp outlasted challenger Steve Cundiff by seven votes.
Third candidate Jim Irwin, also an incumbent, had a bit more breathing room. The final, unofficial, vote tallies reported by the Clinton County Auditor's office were:
• Jim Irwin 1,466
• Dan Srp: 1,350
• Steve Cundiff: 1,343
Winning the primary essentially locks Irwin and Srp into new four-year terms on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors barring a viable write-in campaign by a Democrat challenger. It was the only local-office contest on the primary ballot.
Other local candidates on the primary ballot — all Republicans — that did not face challengers were:
• Mike Wolf, county attorney
• Scott Judd, recorder
• Dustin Johnson, treasurer
Another race with local interest was for Iowa Secretary of State. Paul Pate, the incumbent, is the lone Republican running for the seat. On the Democrat ticket, Clinton resident and current Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker faced Joel Miller for the right to face Pate in the November election. Van Lancker carried Clinton County by a wide margin — 1,273 to 293, but Miller ended up winning the nomination with 97,896 votes to Van Lancker's 38,602.
State races
With no notable local primary races for the Iowa statehouse or write-in challenges, all primary candidates will advance to the general election. They include:
• Sen, District 35 incumbent Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and Democrat challenger Joe Brown, of Clinton.
• House District 69 Republican candidate Tom Determann, of Clinton, and Democrat challenger Jennifer Hansen. The seat's incumbent, Democrat Mary Wolfe, of Clinton, is not seeking re-election.
• House District 70 Republican incumbent Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, and challenger Kay Pence, a Democrat from Eldridge.
The lone challenged state race on the Clinton County primary ballot was for Iowa Auditor of State. Todd Halbur narrowly defeated Mary Ann Hanusa, both Republicans, in Clinton County. Halbur won the nomination statewide with 83,843 votes to Hanusa's 79,875.
Other state-office candidates without primary challengers included:
• Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democrat candidate Diedre DeJear.
• The Treasurer of State race in November will come down to Republican incumbent Michael Fitzgerald and Democrat challenger Roby Smith as well as third-party candidates. Neither Fitzgerald or Smith faced a primary challenger.
• Tom Miller, an incumbent Democrat, will face Republican Brenna Bird Nov. 8 for Iowa Attorney General along with possible third-party candidates.
• The Iowa Secretary of Agriculture race will come down to incumbent Republican Mike Naig and Democrat challenger John Norwood along with possible third-party candidates.
U.S. Races
In the race for the U.S. Senate, Incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated challenger Jim Carlin. Grassley also won Clinton County by a 1,648-741 margin.
Grassley's Democrat opponent in the November election will be Michael Franken. His closest competitor was Abby Finkenauer. Finkenauer won Clinton County by a 900-635 margin over Franken.
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who serves Clinton County in the U.S. House of Representatives, advanced to face Democrat Christina Bohannan in the November election. Neither candidate faced a primary challenger.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.