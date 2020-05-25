CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. suggested last week that unemployment benefit claims be paid out of county department budgets rather than out of risk management funds.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the county currently budgets around $20,000 to $30,000 per year in risk management for unemployment, and the county does not pay any funds to the state until an employment claim is filed.
Irwin wants the county to come up with a policy for unemployment benefits to be paid out of the county department or office where the claim is from. He remembered discussing unemployment benefits with former County Conservation Director Walt Wickham multiple times.
Irwin projected that one year of benefits in the conservation department is about $6,000, which he said was very frustrating. Irwin believes the county generally does a good job with managing unemployment benefits, he said.
Van Lancker said the county can send the unemployment claim onto the departments and have them pay the claims. It “might be harsh on some other departments when something unexpected happens.”
Board Chairman Dan Srp asked if Irwin intends to enact this change for all county departments or just the conservation department. Irwin said that to be fair, the proposed change would need to be enacted across the board.
Srp said a change in how unemployment benefits are paid could result in a lot of budget amendment discussion unless the county pads department budgets to allow them to absorb the expense of unexpected unemployment.
“It’s pretty rare that a department has known, reoccurring unemployment,” Srp said. “And from my standpoint if that’s the case, that‘s fine. But it really is a shift from how we’ve been working to budget the last five or six years I’ve been in office. We’ve been trying to strip away that padding and keep the money in the general fund.”
Srp said the change may realize a goal or outcome the board is looking for, but he wants to make sure the board is being “well thought out and well rounded” with the conversation.
Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said that in her experience in the the private sector, unemployment is charged to specific departments so the hiring managers are mindful before terminating employees and make sure they choose the best candidates when hiring.
“That is how it is typically done in the private sector,” Aldridge said. “But I totally hear you, Dan, that it would be a total shift and something that we would probably have to plan for with department directors.”
Aldridge does not think there are many departments aside from county conservation that have planned unemployment.
Srp, who also serves on the conservation board, said the unemployment from conservation was one of many practices within the department that raised concern. There has recently been evolution and changes with overtime, comp time and other things within the department.
Aconservation representative plans to implement seasonal hires in a 90-day period so the hires are not eligible for the unemployment, Srp said.
“We’re continuing to work on those goals,” Srp said. “And yeah, we’re not there yet. We haven’t checked everything off the list. But we are. We’ve got our eye on the prize. Or at least I do.”
