CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to approve the low bid for the Elvira wastewater project, a solution that has been in the works for over a decade.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 this week to approve a resolution to award the Elvira wastewater project to Eastern Iowa Plumbing and Heating at a cost of $141,913. The county also received bids from Davisson Tiling LLC, JDC Works and Scharnweber, Inc., ranging between $177,000 and $189,000. The resolution authorized Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann to execute the contact documents on behalf of Clinton County.
The bids were pretty competitive, County Environmental Services Director Shane McClintock said. The low bid did come in at about $10,000 per property, he noted.
“We did have one bid that came in pretty much at that $10,000 apiece bid, which was what we were all hoping for,” McClintock said. “Wasn’t sure it was going to happen. I think that would be the one that I would recommend the Board of Supervisors do.”
Eastern Iowa Plumbing and Heating is a local contractor, McClintock noted. The pricing is for all properties identified as needing the improvement, McClintock said. However, it is not divided equally among all properties, McClintock noted. Each property has a different rate based on its footage and what needs to be done, he said.
“We’re going to ask the contractor to at least have it broken down so we know how much it costs on each property,” McClintock said. “So we can properly evaluate it.“
The cost of the improvements is much less than what the county was looking at in past years, county officials confirmed.
“It comes down to instead of having to do a lot of the ground work that was going to be done if we tried to put new systems in everywhere, this is more about can we do something and put it basically where the other systems were and then not do any more digging,” McClintock said. “Just to be able to go straight to where it was going with clean-treated water. As soon as the state said ‘Yeah, you can do that, as long as it’s tested.’ ‘Then we said OK, we don’t have to do all this. We can figure this out the simpler way.’“
