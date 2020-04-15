CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the resignation of Walt Wickham as the director of Clinton County Conservation.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday to approve the resolution accepting the resignation. The resolution authorizes Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to stop issuance of biweekly paychecks from the County Conservation fund in payment of wages.
The resolution says Wickham’s last day of employment was April 2. Wickham had been on administrative leave since March 10.
