CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved several personnel items at its meeting Monday, including:
• the deputizing of Melissa Clay as a deputy treasurer I starting May 1 at a pay rate of 67.4738% of the county treasurer’s salary; and of Samantha Giuliani as a deputy 1 treasurer as of May 1 at 71.4467% of the treasurer’s salary.
• the appointment of Kristin Bice as a county medical examiner investigator.
• hiring Addison Tiesman as a part-time seasonal maintenance employee of the Clinton County Conservation Board at the rate of $13.50 per hour, effective May 9.
• hiring Emily Drury as a part-time seasonal employee of the Clinton County Conservation Board. She will be a seasonal concessions worker at the rate of $12 per hour, effective May 15.
• a resolution to replace a photocopier in the Environmental Health Office and to switch service companies. The Clinton County Environmental Health Director will sign the lease with Access Systems for a photocopier and services for the photocopier.
• a resolution to authorize a property tax suspension for the 2020 assessment year for Malia (Ackerland) Baylor, 516 Argyle Court, Clinton. Taxes currently suspended are $5,897.88; 2020 taxes are $1,479.
The Supervisors also set the county holiday schedule for fiscal year 2023. County offices at the Administration Building and other off-premises county offices will be closed Independence Day, July 4; Labor Day, Sept. 5; Veterans Day, Nov. 11; Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 and Nov. 25; December holidays, Dec. 23 and Dec. 26; New Year’s Day, Jan. 2; Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 16; Good Friday, April 7; and Memorial Day, May 29.
The Supervisors also conducted a public hearing to solicit public comment on a proposed budget amendment to the county fiscal year 2022 budget. No comments were received from the public. Under the approved budget amendment, the following changes will be made:
• General Fund – Revenues from $13,336,349.20 to $13,449,664.20.
• General Fund – Expenses from $14,299,812.80 to $15,096,407.80.
• General Supplemental Fund – Expenses from $6,468,551.20 to $6,586,776.20.
• Mental Health Fund – Expenses from $1,465,858 to $2,568,054.
• Rural Services Fund – Expenses from $2,361,426 to $2,392,426.
• Miscellaneous Grants Fund – Revenues from $144,000 to $394,000.
• Miscellaneous Grant Fund – Expenses from $144,000 to $394,000.
• County Conservation Land Acquisition – Expenses from $18,500 to $26,000.
• Clinton County Health Benefit Trust – Expenses from $4,477,900 to $5,077,900.
