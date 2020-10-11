CLINTON — Clinton County officials are looking at the county administration building’s generator system after the building was not able to remain operational following a storm-caused power loss.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said the Aug. 10 derecho highlighted the system's deficiencies. The generator system did not perform the way county officials understood it was intended, Srp said. Srp does not believe the system was ever intended to power all systems within the building but was intended to support heating and cooling efforts, information technology and basic operation throughout the building to keep the county functional.
“When we lost power to this building, we were not able to sustain those services and had to close our building for a period of time because the system was not up to the task,” Srp said.
Srp noted there is a generator funding option available through Emergency Management. The application deadline is the end of the month, Srp said.
“I know Supervisor (Tom) Determann found some newspaper articles that highlighted the installation of the system when our predecessors took action to fund addition of a generator for this building. When I read that, it’s clear that their intent was to be able to provide a heating and cooling center during power outage. And I don’t believe that we currently have that ability," he said.
Srp believes the county at some point will need to retain an engineering firm to evaluate the system and provide recommendations about what to correct and how to do it.
He said the current generator may be ”perfectly up to task” and may just need an electrician to do some work. Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. supported having an electrician look into the issue.
Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness advocated the county request $100,000 in grant funding.
“You can always scale that back if we know more hopefully by the time that group meets,“ Kness said. “There’s plenty of time for that to happen and there’s no need to have specifics right now. But we know it’s probably going to be expensive to do whatever work is needed whichever path you choose.”
Srp on Wednesday intended to work with Kness to get the application roughly filled out to be considered by the board. The Supervisors also intend to work on following up with the firm that provided the recommendations and also reach out to an electrician.
