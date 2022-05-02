CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors at its meeting last week approved the appointment of three people as reserve sheriff’s deputies.
Troy Edmunds, Taylor Winter and Travis Winter were appointed on a 3-0 vote. The appointments went into effect April 25.
The Supervisors also approved local authority for a liquor license for The Almont Tap. Susan Arey, doing business as The Almont Tap, has electronically filed a renewal application for a liquor license with an endorsement for Sunday sales, effective July 1, 2022. The application was approved by the Supervisors on a 3-0 vote.
A bid for construction of a shed in Elwood was awarded to Hoffman Construction. Hoffman will construct the shed at a cost of $299,850. The bid is for a new 80-foot-by-45-foot clear-span heated building. The bid came in under a $330,546 bid submitted by DM Corporation; a $399,000 bid from Tricon General Construction; a $428,672.55 from Clinton Engineering; and a $447,000 bid from Bill Bruce Builders.
The Supervisors also set a budget amendment public hearing for 9:45 a.m. May 16. The county’s fiscal year 2021-2022 budget requires a budget amendment; the public hearing allows taxpayers to present objections to or arguments in favor of any part of the budget amendment.
The hearing will take place at the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton.
