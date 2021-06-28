CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved an annual pay increase of over $6,000 for County Engineer Todd Kinney.
Kinney's salary for the upcoming fiscal year will be $134,347, up from his current salary of $127,805. The increase includes raising Kinney from 18th to 12th in compensation among county engineers in Iowa and then giving Kinney a 3% increase on top of the move from 18th to 12th. A 3% increase of the current salary would have put Kinney at $131,639, Kinney said.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann supported moving Kinney to 12th among Iowa county engineers and then adding a 3% increase, he said.
"I think we ought to move our county engineer up to the number 12 to start with and then the 3% on top of that is what I would like to do," Determann said. "I know it's a big jump but I think we probably have the best county engineer in the state of Iowa."
Determann referenced how quickly the county can get behind in compensation, noting Kinney under the current salary is ranked 18th among county engineers in the state.
Supervisor Dan Srp supported increasing Kinney's salary to over $134,000. The county already set some salary adjustments in motion across the entire organization that will require a budget amendment, Srp said. There are select positions throughout the organization that the county has been adjusting based on responsibilities, job descriptions and other factors, he noted.
"I don't think it's going to make our operation less expensive," Srp said. "It's just not. But we're keeping up with the cost of doing business also. We've seen what can happen if you get too far behind. We've seen the impacts of that. And the hope is by having an outstanding product, we can continue to work hard to attract industry and development and growth."
Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. agrees with the concept, noting Kinney is the president of the National Association of County Engineers. Irwin's only concern is the county is evaluating salaries now and also during budget planning. Determann noted the county handles Kinney's contract separately on a yearly basis. Srp said the county engineer contract has also been part of budget discussions in the past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.