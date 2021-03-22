CLINTON — Despite a dissenting vote from Supervisor Dan Srp, wage increases of 3% for elected county officials, with the exception of 2% for the Supervisors, were approved Monday.
The Supervisors voted 2-1, with Srp dissenting, to approve a resolution setting elected official salaries for fiscal year 2022. Three percent increases were approved for the county auditor, county attorney, county recorder, county sheriff and county treasurer. A 2% increase was approved for the three members of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors. Board Chairman Tom Determann and Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. voted in favor of the resolution, with Srp dissenting.
The recommendation from the county’s compensation board was for a 3% increase for all elected officials, including the Supervisors.
The Supervisors also voted 2-1 to approve a resolution to adopt the fiscal year 2021-2022 Clinton County budget. Srp was the dissenting vote. Determann and Irwin voted in favor of adopting the fiscal year 2022 budget.
“I don’t like it but it is what it is,” Determann said.
Irwin received comments this week regarding the budget, he said. The public is wondering why the county is in the situation to raise the levy rate, he said. Multiple factors have led to the need to increase the levy, including the costs of the communications radios and the landfill fee that was picked up by the county a few years ago, Irwin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.