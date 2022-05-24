CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved appointments to the Secondary Road Department and two seasonal employees to the Conservation Office.

The Supervisors approved hiring Brad Kilburg as a full-time motor grader patrol operator for the Secondary Road Department beginning May 31. Steven Olson was hired as a part-time summer Secondary Road Department employee. His employment goes into effect May 24.

The board approved a resolution to appoint Claire Abbott and Sydney Schutte as part-time seasonal concessions employees of the Clinton County Conservation Board. They began work May 19. The Supervisors approved a resolution to end the employment of Seanna Lamberton as a seasonal concession worker with Clinton County Conservation.

The Supervisors also accepted the retirement of Secondary Road Department employee Brad Johnson.

