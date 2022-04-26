CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors last week approved the hiring of Keenan Meinecke as a Clinton County sheriff’s deputy.
While the Supervisors do not consider or appoint personnel for elected officials, they authorize payroll for the county auditor. Meinecke, who will serve full time, will be paid at an hourly rate of $26.72 during the probationary period. Meinecke began his duties Monday.
The Supervisors also awarded the bid for the fire panel replacement at the County Courthouse to Lectronics for the total bid amount of $66,788.86.
The Supervisors also considered the bids received for a full-depth reclamation and HMA paving project located on 255th Street southeast of Grand Mound. The contract will be awarded to the low bidder, Manatts, Inc., for $1,064,991.
All of the votes were approved 3-0.
The Supervisors also discussed a welcome to Clinton County sign that residents living on U.S. 61 would like to see placed to welcome motorists traveling north into Clinton County near the Wapsipinicon Bridge.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp wants to have more discussion on the issue, specifically where it could legally be placed since Clinton County does not own the right of way along highways.
The Supervisors also said signs could be placed at other entrances into Clinton County as well, listing U.S. 30, U.S. 67 and Iowa 136 among them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.