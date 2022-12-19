CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to declare Clinton County to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
“I don’t know,” Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said, “that I’m real excited about the precedent that we’re asked to set by welcoming those types of political statements into the board as an official statement.”
As a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, Clinton County proclaims opposition to the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the constitutional right of its people to keep and bear arms. The approval of this resolution also proclaims that no part of the county’s declaration as a Second Amendment Sanctuary shall be construed to prevent county or local law enforcement from assisting law enforcement on a state or federal level in appropriate matters or investigations.
The proposal of this resolution follows the approval of an amendment to the state’s Constitution that was voted on during the general election held Nov. 8. The amendment reads “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin said he heard from people who strongly backed the resolution, causing him to ask for it to be added to the meeting’s agenda. He said he wanted to consider it after conversations he had with Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolfe and Sheriff Bill Greenwalt.
Srp voiced concern in the respect that, he said, the board has actively avoided making political statements of this nature in the past. He said the language of the amendment calls out the state Legislature and their role in decision making in a way that also causes him concern. Nonetheless, he said he proudly supported the passing of the resolution by the Legislature in November.
“In the past,” Srp said, “I’ve taken my oath of office and I will again this Wednesday. I swear to uphold those laws, and so there’s a lot of this I really don’t feel is necessary. I don’t think that it adds another layer of protection or changes anything about the way we’ll ever do business in Clinton County, so I’m not opposed at all to supporting the Second Amendment, but I do give a little question to the purpose of this today and if it’s really what we want to do as a board.”
The subsequent vote resulted in unanimous approval of the motion.
Monday’s meeting was the last scheduled meeting for board Chairman Tom Determann before he will represent District 69 in Des Moines as part of the Iowa House of Representatives.
“I’d like to thank the citizens of Clinton,” Determann said. “Their trust elected me twice to this board, and it’s been an honor and a privilege, and this board I’m sure will move forward and better than ever too with a new member.”
He went on to also thank the other elected officials of the county as well as Srp and Irwin.
“I’d like to thank my fellow supervisors,” he said. “It’s been fun. I’m really going to miss this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.