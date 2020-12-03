CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors elected not to vote on a resolution Monday that, if approved, would disburse county funds to the six Clinton County libraries.
The board expressed concerns over a recent change in how cities in the county must pay to utilize county libraries. In May, the Clinton County Library Association asked cities using the county’s six libraries to pay $8.40 per resident rather than a flat fee per issued library card. The cities of Charlotte, Delmar and Andover did not reimburse the Clinton County Library Administration at the requested rate. They only agreed to the previous rate of $50 per library card, Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said.
Irwin added the state of Iowa has open access, allowing residents who have a library card to use their card at any library in the state. The DeWitt library is not recognizing library cards from Charlotte and Delmar. Irwin said funding data shows each city operating their own library has a cost of more than $8.40 per person. The Clinton County Library Association felt this was a good deal for the unincorporated cities, Irwin said.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp believes discussing how to fund county libraries is a conversation for the county’s next budget session. The numbers the county were considering Monday were set during the county’s last budget session, he said.
“Certainly, they could be amended and we can change things within those boundaries,” Srp said. “But I think that all of these libraries make plans for their year based on the outcomes of that budget process. And I don’t necessarily want to change that right now.”
Clinton County libraries changed the rules for other cities in the county, Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann said. This is not fair to those cities, Determann said.
“I don’t like it at all,” Determann said. “I don’t mind them saying we’re going to do this forward and let them budget it during their budget. But just to give it to them and they have no say so. Maybe those cities should be part of the Library Association if they’re going to fund it.”
Srp said he had real concerns about how this was handled. He believes the cities potentially having representation with the County Library Association needs to be considered. The county may also need to have representation at the discussions, he added.
“There’s some people that are really frustrated at this situation and question whether it’s being handled appropriately and fairly,” Srp said. “And they’re coming to us because they know we’ve got some skin in the game. And that’s why we’re taking this conversation up because we’re just trying to do our fair review of the situation.”
Irwin believes a big factor will be whether the DeWitt Library can withhold access with the open libraries option in the state.
“I know individuals in Charlotte are very upset about this whole situation,” Irwin said.
Determann added the individuals in Charlotte “have a right to be.”
The board intends to consider the resolution at Monday’s board meeting.
