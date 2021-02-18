CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors supports a 3% raise for elected officials, with the exception of the three Supervisors themselves, they indicated in a county budget session Thursday.
All three Clinton County Supervisors voiced support during Thursday's fiscal year 2022 budget session for a 3% salary increase for elected officials with the exception of the Supervisors, who they support receiving a 2% raise. They also support a 2% raise for other department heads and county employees.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann was originally supportive of a 2% increase for all elected officials, he said. However, even at a 3% increase, elected officials in Clinton County are vastly not up to market, Determann believes. He recommended 3% for elected officials and 2% for the Supervisors.
"It's just because what I've seen of these small-town city managers and things like that," Determann said. "I think our people who work harder and have more responsibilities, bigger budgets. I think they've been neglected over the years."
Determann noted some cities give employees $5,000 to $20,000 raises. That is not going to happen in Clinton County, he stated.
"I could go zero if we could come back next year and give them double," Determann said. "But we know that's not going to happen."
Supervisor Dan Srp does not disagree with Determann's analysis of the comparable salaries in other jurisdictions, he said. Srp's only struggle is the county resists using comparable data in some other discussions, he stated. Srp supports the recommendation of 3% increases for elected officials and 2% increases for the Supervisors and other county staff, he confirmed.
"I think it's a merited conversation and it's a merited move," Srp said. "But I also have to acknowledge that I've got really beat up over this in the past. And there's some people that feel extremely strongly out there about a difference in move for some elected officials or whatever versus others. I know it's going to come up in conversations and meetings we have yet to have for the next several weeks. And some of those people that have been the most critical of that decision are people we have future decisions on the table here. So it'll be interesting to see how that plays out but I won't oppose the move."
Board Vice Chairman Jim irwin Jr. also supported the recommendation.
Final action on the recommendation will occur when the Supervisors formally approve the budget.
