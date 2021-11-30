CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors next week will consider whether to approve the low bid for the restroom renovation at the Clinton County Administration Building.
The county recently opened bids for improvements to the two restrooms toward the recorder’s and treasurer’s offices at the Administration Building. The county received three bids prior to the bid deadline, with a bid from Eastern Iowa Plumbing and Heating arriving two minutes past the deadline, Facilities Manager Corey Johnson said at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
“I called the County Attorney (Mike Wolf) right away and asked him if I could open the 2:02 bid,” Johnson said. “And he says, absolutely, that’s a discretion made by the Board of Supervisors if they want to accept the bid or not. That’s why the policy is written that way.”
Eastern Iowa Plumbing and Heating submitted the low bid for the project. Their bid was $77,504. The county also received bids of $100,200, $117,375 and $138,400, Johnson confirmed. Some of the difference in the bids is because Eastern Iowa Plumbing and Heating is a local company, whereas some of the bids were from companies based in the Quad-Cities or Dubuque. They have a lot more travel time, Johnson said.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp supports going with the low bid from Eastern Iowa Plumbing and Heating pending signing of an addendum, Srp said.
Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. raised concern with Eastern Iowa Plumbing and Heating not meeting the deadline and not having the addendum checked.
“Just from my own personal experience with bidding and then also receiving bids when I was with the school board, I typically was at most of those openings because I was the one that was typically in the area,” Irwin said. “And we never, ever opened a bid if it was late. Don’t even open it. I hate to say this. I wish you would have come to us if it’s supposed to be our decision and brought it to us and we would make a decision as a board this morning to open it.”
Johnson understands where Irwin is coming from, Johnson said.
“I should have probably called one of you on this before I opened it but I had the county attorney on the phone and I had a representative of Origin here saying, well we’ve opened them in the past when they’ve been past, and the county attorney said the same thing to me. He said because the board does have the right to reject it and it’s for the better of the county if it’s the lowest bid.”
The board went through something similar on a road project, Board Chairman Tom Determann said. Wolf’s opinion is it is the board’s discretion and is in the good of the public to open the bid, Determann said.
The county will consider a resolution Dec. 6 to potentially award one of the four bids submitted for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.