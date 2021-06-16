CLINTON — Clinton County officials are considering whether to authorize a wage study be done for county employee compensation.
The Supervisors plan to hold discussion on the potential wage study at Monday's board meeting.
In reading through the arbitration ruling with the sheriff's union, it was apparent the arbitrator sided with the union's point of view, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said earlier this week. The arbitrator was not really quantifying the county's comparisons of wages for certain individuals, Irwin believes. If the county would proceed with a wage study, Irwin believes it would be to take a comprehensive look within the county and also comparing Clinton County to other counties and the private sector to see if Clinton County is in line regarding county employee compensation, he said.
"Are we overpaying people," Irwin asked. "Are we underpaying? And you know, in one aspect I'm a little nervous about putting this together and asking for this because if they give it and we are underpaying, can we afford to bring people up to those wages or salaries? But I just think it needs to be done."
Supervisor Dan Srp believes the county needs to be careful when comparing the county with the private sector because that was given no weight in arbitration discussions, Srp said.
Srp believes the study would have to look at more than just wages, he said. An analysis of what peer groups are doing with their benefit package has to be part of the considered value, Srp said. It is ultimately the same tax dollar providing both the wages and benefits, Srp added.
"The arbitrator maybe only wanted to look at wages because they look at wage comparisons with entities that had made substantial reductions in their employee benefit package," Srp said. "And those employees from those other groups that we're being compared to, they lost a lot of value through their employment off their benefit package in exchange for a wage. And then we're expected to provide the same wage when we have a far superior benefit package."
A wage study would be a tool to help the Supervisors make a decision, County Engineer Todd Kinney said. The study would be objective and the Supervisors can provide the scope of the study, Kinney said. It is a tool for the Supervisors to use to help make budget decisions in the future, Kinney added.
"For those people that are maybe above the range that they come in at, they'd be adjusted over time," Kinney said. "Those people that are below it, you can adjust them over time. You financially do what you can but it's a tool to help this board make a decision instead of trying, I mean for lack of a better term search in the dark, when it comes to arbitration or even when you're trying to set budgets."
While he sees the value of the study, Srp is not ready to commit to doing a study yet, he said. The county needs some more information, Srp believes.
"I don't have a problem with hearing a proposal," Srp said. "I think we need to get our (Human Resources) professional involved with this guiding the discussion a little bit and helping us identify what that option might look like and maybe a potential cost to see what a study would look like."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.