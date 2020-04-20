CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously opposed a request to spend funds to improve visual aesthetics of a garage across the street from the Clinton County Center, which is now owned by the county.
Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson said he had two neighbors ask the county to do something with the garage across the street to the west of the Clinton County Law Center facility. The south side of the garage has plywood in place of siding that was falling off of it, Johnson said.
"If we weren't going to do anything with the property for a couple of years I was thinking about putting some siding on that garage to make it look a little presentable," Johnson said.
Johnson said the estimated cost of material would be about $1,000, and a county maintenance employee could complete the work by himself in two or three days.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said the garage would still be sitting there today and be in the same shape and position if the county had not purchased the two houses near the Law Center property.
"There was not any money being spent prior to this on that property," Irwin said. "I do not think we need to spend any more dollars on that garage right now. You have a large trailer to park in front.
"[The owner] said he had a 28-foot trailer he can park on that same side to kind of block the view of the OSB (oriented strand board) or the plywood that they have over it," Irwin said.
Board Vice-Chairman Tom Determann said he doesn't want to spend any money on the garage at this point. He said the county has improved the area.
Board Chairman Dan Srp said while he understands why Johnson made the request, he supports not spending any funds on the garage at this time.
"I also agree that that situation there is substantially improved from what it was before," Srp said. "We brought it a tremendous long ways and will continue to see improvement. So I'm comfortable with not taking action on it at this time."
