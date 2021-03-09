CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors outlined multiple factors Monday leading to the proposed maximum tax levy increase of 97 cents in fiscal year 2022.
Last week, Supervisor Dan Srp Srp raised concerns about the state of the fiscal year 2022 proposed budget, which includes a maximum increase to the tax levy of 97 cents from the fiscal year 2021 tax levy. The county had a number of requests that were submitted after the maximum tax levy was published, Srp noted. He agrees the requests were merited but the timing has led him to not be in a comfortable spot regarding the county’s ability to make it through fiscal year 2022 with anticipated necessary budget amendment considerations.
The county has worked over the past six years to add to the fund balance and has been building its reserves, Srp noted.
“Any entity knows that several good years could be followed by a bad year,” Srp said. “And that’s why we have reserves. So knowing that we might spend some reserves isn’t necessarily the end of the world in my perception. But I think we at least need to acknowledge that might be the case.”
Srp has been questioned why Clinton County’s maximum tax levy is a 97-cent increase from the fiscal year 2021 tax levy while other local jurisdictions are looking at a tax levy reduction, he said. Clinton County has not had a tax levy increase in 12 years, many other taxing jurisdictions have had tax levy increases along the way, Srp said. There are also franchise fees and revenue generators added to their budgets that the county has not experienced, he added.
“I think that’s the primary reason why we’re looking at an increase while they’re in a good position to be able to consider reductions is they’ve had some other funding mechanisms put in place,” Srp said. “And they’ve also had previous increases, maybe, that has done the work that it needed to do and now they’re fortunate to be able to pass a reduction or consider a reduction at this time.”
Srp does not want to speak for any of those jurisdictions, he said. It is not a fair comparison between the county budget and other municipal budgets, Srp believes.
There are multiple factors leading to the county’s maximum tax levy increase, Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann said. The county budget is absorbing about $700,000 to take over the radios for the county, Determann said. They also absorbed about $200,000 in the budget to cover required closure and post-closure care funding at the county landfill, which was previously covered under a city head tax. There was also a cost of about $100,000 to the county from the city franchise fee, Determann said.
The county is taking on more and more in its budget, Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said. The county did accept some late additions to the budget, Irwin noted. The changes make sense but the Supervisors probably should not have approved them that late in the budget process, Irwin said. Now it is up to the Supervisors and elected officials and department heads to utilize few budget amendments, Irwin said.
The Supervisors will vote at a future meeting to officially set the 2022 fiscal year budget.
