CLINTON — The Clinton County Supervisors have been discussing whether to form an internal committee to look at job efficiency.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp, who has served as an elected Supervisor since 2015, believes the county historically has identified opportunities to improve efficiency. The county previously did a pretty aggressive staff reduction and tried to make sure they were not carrying any more employees than what they felt was necessary, Srp said.
The county could look at having employees cross trained in clerk positions in office and administrative roles where they may be able to meet the need of seasonal peak volume between different offices, Srp said. The county has seasonal peak time with registration time in the recorder’s office, tax time in the treasurer’s office and voting season in the auditor’s office, Srp noted.
“That’s just three examples but that is something that has been proposed historically to be considered,” Srp said. “I felt like we never really had buy in all the way around that would get us there but I think we’re probably closer to that now than what we have been. So this is a great opportunity to look at those opportunities.“
Any time conversations like this begin, you never know what other creative outside-the-box thinking may present as an opportunity, Srp noted.
The recorder’s office had an auditor clerk assist the recorder’s office during registration during boat season about three years ago, County Recorder Scott Judd said. Judd described the benefit as not that positive.
“The problem that I ran into is the keystrokes to be able to effectuate a registration aren’t as easy as you may think it is,” Judd said. “There’s many different levels to it and when you have someone come in maybe one day a week or two days a week or maybe one day every other week in addition to whatever duties they have, remembering everything that it takes to do this is not always there. Perhaps it was the person. Perhaps there could be a better person that had better retention and recall for that kind of thing but my overall experience, I wouldn’t say problematic – but difficult.”
When the county has a general election, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker jumps in and does voter database maintenance for absentee votes, he said. It takes him two or three days to get back into the swing of being able to be efficient with the system, he said.
The county needs to acknowledge an internal committee for job efficiency would be different than an objective and outside committee the county is considering for a potential wage study, Srp said. In Srp’s experience, a lot of the county’s departments may not be as fluent in the duties and responsibilities of other county departments, he said.
“It’s easy to look across the fence and say well maybe they don’t need all their people,” Srp said. “But I need mine. And everybody gets very protective of their own. And I understand that. I completely get it but I don’t know if we’re going to get the objective look with an internal committee that’s really going to yield the outcomes.“
Supervisors Board Chairman Tom Determann believes the county may look at implementing technology changes, he said.
Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. stressed he is not looking at cutting any jobs.
Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge may be able to contribute to the conversation and provide insight on what type of benefit the county may be considering, Srp said. Srp does not believe the county needs to finalize anything right now.
The Supervisors have not taken any action on whether to look at job efficiency.
