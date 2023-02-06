CLINTON – A banner project honoring veterans, current members of the military, health care workers, and first responders got a boost from the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
The board unanimously agreed to give $5,000 – in two $2,500 installments – to help cover continuing costs of the Hometown Heroes banner project, through which dozens of banners adorn Clinton’s Riverview Drive, downtown streets and Main Avenue.
After recent presentations from Downtown Clinton Alliance Director Karen Rowell, the Clinton City Council has committed $5,000, and Camanche city officials have donated $2,000 to continue and to grow the project.
The idea for the banners surfaced about four years ago when Rowell and Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke, who is a U.S. Army veteran, and his wife were traveling and saw it in another community. The local program then began as a cooperative effort between the City of Clinton’s Hometown Pride Committee, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce (which is now Grow Clinton), the DCA, the Lyons Business & Professional Association and AMVETS.
While some Clinton County communities have their own banner programs, the plan is that more county veterans will be featured on Hometown Heroes banners in the city of Clinton, county officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.