CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on a 2-1 vote Monday agreed to a six-month extension of a county property purchase agreement with the Clinton YWCA.
The approval came after a lengthy discussion about county-owned land, located in the 600 block of North Third Street in Clinton. The land has been earmarked for possible construction of a supportive housing facility, a project spearheaded by the YWCA of Clinton Empowerment Center, to house the homeless.
The YWCA landed a $4.4 million National Housing Trust Fund grant last fall, and prior to that received pledges of $500,000 from the city of Clinton and a pledge equaling $500,000 from the Clinton County Board of Supervisors that breaks down into $250,000 in funding and $250,000 for the value of the land.
As of now, the parcel of land has yet to move through the city of Clinton’s rezoning process to allow the structure to be built. While the rezoning application from the YWCA to the city is in the works, the YWCA requested the county extend the property purchase agreement, which expires July 1, until Dec. 31.
YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien told the Board of Supervisors Monday that the extension is necessary as the YWCA deals with unexpected hurdles associated with the 24-unit facility that has a price tag of $4 million to $5 million.
The federal grant is strictly for the supportive housing portion, with city and county funding to be used to build offices on site to assure oversight, she said. The next step is to seek funding for the emergency shelter and community space. Over the past year, she said, the plan has become to self-fund that portion of the project, rather than seek state funding, to allow more flexibility for its use.
“We just feel the shelter portion, if it comes to fruition, it is a little bit more riskier operationally,” she said. “So if we are able to self-fund that portion we are able to determine how it’s used, with city and county input, and we’ll have more flexibility than if the state would award money for bricks and mortar they would say they want it used in a certain way for a certain amount of years. After the supportive housing and all the things we went through with that we determined that it would just be best to self-fund if we can.”
“We are speaking to an anonymous donor about funding that portion of the project so we have better control to use the space,” she said.
She went on to say that they believe the project will get them on the front end of homelessness, and create efficiencies for the YWCA, the city and county in their collective efforts to deal with homeless in the community. She said the state is partnering with this project and that the state has not given money to any projects that have failed.
The Clinton School District this year identified 135 homeless students and is working to combat homelessness with the YWCA, she said, adding that the Iowa Department of Education is watching the project as a possible model for the state.
Sander-Welzien asked the county to sign the rezoning application and extend the property purchase agreement.
“Homelessness is something that we can pay for on the front end proactively or on the back end in repeated police calls, hospital and jail stays,” she said. “We believe we are smart to invest in resources in the front end of battling homelessness to help end the cycle and we feel the supportive housing initiative will be a win-win for our community and we hope to have your continued support.”
Supervisor Dan Srp said the project is a necessary one, and that the site and location are a good fit for that purpose. He said he supports the extension agreement but he has concerns about the project’s financial sustainability. He said the county in the past had been able to be a funding resource, but in the future may not be able to assist the YWCA due to state lawmakers’ action this year that will affect the county’s budgeting process.
“Overall I’m really nervous about the financial impact of some of the state decisions of this last legislative session and how they’ll impact not only operations like the YW’s but other things,” Srp said. “And I don’t see that we’re going to have an easy workaround to just make money available down the road.”
“I just want to be fully transparent and understood that if there is a time where this project needs additional funding I’m not confident the county is going to be in a position to figure out how to provide that,” Srp said.
Supervisor Erin George said she is concerned about where the facility would be built and its possible threat to neighborhood safety. She said the county should not be part of funding a facility that faces the possibility of being financially unsustainable.
She also pointed out the 35-year commitment the YWCA would be entering into.
“As much as I understand the need, at the end of the day I don’t see how this can possibly be financially feasible,” she said.
She said a facility in Des Moines provides its own revenue streams through employment of those who live there that help to fund the facility.
“None of that is in place for this project,” she said.
Supervisors Chairman Jim Irwin said the Des Moines facility did not have those revenue streams in place when it first opened.
“Well you also have to have somebody at the helm that can think outside the box,” George replied. “And I am unwilling to take a leap of faith on something like this because it’s not about the building, it’s about the services, and perhaps what needs to be looked at first is bringing those services to the community at a level that is having a positive impact on homelessness versus building a building and thinking that everything is going to come together because of the building. It’s not about the building. The worst thing we could do is build this building and then not be able to fund it.”
In the end, Srp and Irwin stressed that it’s the YWCA board’s decision to decide to move forward, not the Supervisors’ decision, and that the Supervisors last year gave their support to the YWCA.
Srp and Irwin voted to support the county property purchase agreement request, with George voting against it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.