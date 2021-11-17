CLINTON — The discussion about a proposal to create a solar farm in Grand Mound is becoming one of the most divisive that Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp has had in his seven years as a Supervisor, he said at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Srp believes the issue is “a hot-button issue.” There are individuals taking positions on all sides of the issue, he stressed.
“There’s a lot of questions from people who are extremely supportive of a development like this or maybe are landowners,” Srp said. “And there’s also questions from people that have concerns.”
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin said the county is receiving information from all sides of the issue. Irwin stressed the Supervisors are a long way away from making a decision. The county has not even received an application from Hawkeye Solar, he added. The process is probably going to take 90 days once the Supervisors receive the application, Irwin said.
“I would assume we’ll be seeing an application some time in the next few weeks or a month. Maybe a little bit longer. Maybe a little bit shorter. I have no idea,” Irwin said. “But officially we haven’t received anything. So we’re having lots of conversations and discussing something that officially hasn’t come to the Board of Supervisors for approval.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann believes the county will have multiple public hearings on the issue, he said.
Srp believes the Supervisors all committed to hosting a Board of Supervisors meeting in Grand Mound or somewhere that is more accessible both in terms of location and time of day to give community members an opportunity to participate in the discussion, Srp said.
County resident Rebecca Griebel expressed concerns with the proposed project at Monday’s meeting. She is situated in the middle of the proposed project area, she said. She believes individuals do not choose to move to the country to have a solar farm around it.
“I’m being told what to do with my land,” Griebel said. “Just suck it up and live in the middle of it because there’s all this money coming from it. Hawkeye Solar leaves very little appeasing to the landowner at all.”
The end solution for Clinton County is probably going to be somewhere in the middle and not make Griebel, the landowners or Hawkeye Solar happy, Irwin believes.
“It’s going to have to be somewhere in the middle to make this all play out to be somewhat positive for everybody,” Irwin said. “Like I said, I don’t know where this is going to end up at.”
While growth in Clinton County is attractive for a number of reasons, Srp does not believe the Supervisors are willing to sacrifice everything in the name of growth either, he said. The Supervisors’ commitment has been to stay active with the conversation and take on the responsibility themselves rather than having appointed volunteers be responsible, he said.
As a governmental entity, it is difficult for the Supervisors to 100% embrace all landowner concerns, Srp said. There is a place for private legal representation in all of this, he said.
“I know that you could potentially receive other feedback from them in an effort to address your concerns that honestly, we legally as a governmental agency, may not have jurisdiction or decision-making authority over some of those concerns,” Srp said. “That’s part of what we’re looking to bring a consultant in for is help guide us and make sure as your government representatives that we’re only considering the appropriate decisions and not stepping outside of those legal boundaries where we have that authority and that jurisdiction.”
County representatives plan to meet with representatives of Origin Design to see what they could do for the county as the county looks for a consultant for the proposed project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.