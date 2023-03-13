CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday formally terminated its five-year-old development agreement with Clinton Catalyst, the group that brought a now-closed international educational institution to the former Ashford University campus.
The termination of that agreement comes on the heels of the Confucious International Education Group's sale of the property to the South Carolina Dialogue Foundation for use as a boarding school. That sale closed in late February and happened after the Supervisors voted unanimously Feb. 13 to authorize executing a development agreement between Clinton County and SCDF, which then became responsible for CIEG's unpaid tax bill.
Formal termination of the Clinton Catalyst agreement, which was inked in January 2018, was suggested by attorneys who helped the county create the most recent development agreement between the county and SCDF, said Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker. He said a letter now will be sent through certified mail to Clinton Catalyst and the termination will be recorded in the Clinton County Recorder's Office.
The campus at 400 N. Bluff Blvd., Clinton, now will serve as home to The Lighthouse Schools’ boarding and computer-based self-learning program as well as after-school curriculum activities and leadership programs, Dr. Akif Aydin, co-founder of The Lighthouse Schools, has told the Clinton Herald.
The campus’s sale to SCDF had been in the works for the past several months, with Clinton County officials working to shape a development agreement so that the county would be paid $1.3 million in property taxes owed by CIEG, which closed to students in 2020.
The development agreement addressing the taxes was created to provide for a compromise and abatement of the real estate taxes as an incentive to the developer. The agreement notes South Carolina Dialogue Foundation’s costs to redevelop the property, including completion of minimum improvements, are estimated to be approximately $5,191,000.
Under that five-year agreement, the developer will have to invest in “minimum improvements” beginning no later than March 15, 2023 and completed by March 1, 2028. The minimum improvements include interior improvements to the facilities to address safety and functionality of the buildings, including drywall and finishing, ceiling, electric, heating and cooling, plumbing, the fire sprinkler system and the fire alarm system. Also required on the list are exterior improvements to the facilities to address safety and functionality of the buildings, including roof and gutter, water proofing, exterior brick work, exterior doors, exterior windows and painting.
As those improvements are made, the county will abate owed property taxes in five installments in what Supervisors have described as a dollar-for-dollar plan: the first installment will be $265,564, or the actual amount of 2022 tax charges; the second is $271,464.79 for 2022 special assessments; the third is $534,028.79 for 2021 tax charges; the fourth is $551,006.75 for 2021 special assessments; and the fifth and final installment will be $1,310,158.75 for 2018, 2019, and 2020 tax charges. By holding the 2018 tax charges until the end, the county would retain authority over the property until all terms are met. The purchaser also would have to pay charges and fees related to the installment amount, including interest that will continue to accrue.
Aydin has told the Herald that plans call for students to be on campus this fall.
