CLINTON — Clinton County Environmental Services Director Shane McClintock and French Reneker President Stephen Hausner on Monday outlined the next steps to move the Elvira wastewater project forward.
McClintock said County Attorney Mike Wolf requested a detailed legal description be added to the agreement that the county will send to Elvira residents. Once the modified agreement is sent to residents, the county will wait for a week for comment from them, McClintock said. After waiting the week for comment, McClintock said, they will reach out to the Board of Supervisors for approval of the agreement. The county will also need two easements signed by residents, McClintock said. He anticipates sending out the easements to residents at the same time as the agreement.
“I don’t think there’s anything holding back the bid process at this point,” McClintock said.
Hausner said French Reneker will work with the county for the bidding process, among other aspects of the project. They will coordinate dates for a public hearing and bid opening. French Reneker will prepare a notice of public hearing on the proposed improvements and send it to the county for publication. The county will eventually hold a public hearing and approve drawings, specifications, form of contract and the cost estimate, Hausner said.
He added French Reneker will send informal notices to contractors. They will advertise and make the plans and specifications available on the French Reneker website, Hausner said. French Reneker will review the bids after the bid opening and prepare a bid tabulation. They recommend Wolf be present during the bid opening, Hausner said. The county will then consider and potentially award a contract for the project, Hausner said.
“You just let us know who you selected and we’ll prepare the actual contract documents and get them out to the contractor for his signature,” Hausner said. “The contractors will return them to us. We’ll review them and then send them on to you for your approval and signature. After that whole process, you’ll have a contract to get the work done.”
If Elvira residents elect not to proceed with the project, there is precedence for implementation of a cease-and-desist order, McClintock said. The order would plug residents’ septics, preventing them from being used, McClintock added. McClintock believes it is advantageous for residents to proceed with the proposed agreement.
“I think there’s a lot going for them if they would follow this agreement and go along with everyone else,” McClintock said.
The Elvira wastewater work stems from when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources sampled a common septic drain tile and discovered a problem with the discharge. The septic systems were working but were in violation of health standards. County officials have been working for years to find a cost-effective solution to fix the problem. Some households were able to install a new septic system but the households continuing to deal with the issue were not able to install them.
There are about 14 or 15 residences included in the proposed agreement from the county. The cost of the new systems would be paid by residents over a multi-year period. The county had previously proposed a 10-year period. The county has also discussed requiring a minimum number of residences to sign off on the agreement for it to be implemented.
