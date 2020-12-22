CLINTON — Clinton County officials believe they are close to having enough residents sign on to the county’s proposed solution for Elvira wastewater treatment problems.
Clinton County Environmental Services Director Shane McClintock confirmed Monday he and Supervisor Tom Determann have been working to get the rest of the residents to sign up for the agreements proposed by the county. The county has signed agreements for all but four residents, McClintock said.
There is one resident who wants to put in a system herself, McClintock said. The resident believes she can have the system implemented at a cheaper rate than is offered as part of the county’s proposal because she knows someone who puts in the systems, McClintock said.
McClintock noted the county needs one more resident to sign up for the agreement to meet the minimum number of participating residents for the project. One resident said they will probably sign the agreement, McClintock was told.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. does not know how the county can prevent her from implementing the system herself if it meets the requirements.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp noted the county is trying to group the residents together because of an economy of scale. If the county can meet the minimum requirement, Srp believes it is less of an issue to let the resident proceed with the improvement on their own, he said. Srp questioned whether they will need to hook into existing infrastructure as part of the right of way and easements that the county put in place because they did not acquire those independently.
McClintock confirmed the residence is at the end of the line so they would not need to do an easement with a neighbor. They would be going through the same piping that is currently there and would go under a county road, McClintock confirmed.
”So I don’t know about that particular part,” McClintock said. “But I mean it was something that we said was going to be allowed for them to hook onto what is currently there with a system that does all the treatment beforehand.”
Srp agrees with Irwin that there is likely little the county can do to stop the individual from getting the work done themselves.
“I sure would love to see that minimum threshold met though before we really gave it our blessing,” Srp said.
Irwin expressed concern other residents may see a potential for having the project done through an avenue other than through the county agreement at a lesser price.
“This can really throw a wrench in the whole system if that word would get out and people are trying to jump ship on us,” Irwin said.
McClintock noted the residents will still have to pay to put in the systems. If the residents do not utilize the county agreement, the cost would need to be paid up front. McClintock confirmed residents who sign the agreement through the county can pay for the improvements over a 10-year period.
McClintock noted the systems are $4,000 to $5,000 at a minimum. Piping and other aspects of the implementation would lead to costs of about $6,000 to $7,000, McClintock said.
“The labor cost will save them some money obviously but I don’t know if it’s enough,” McClintock said. “And you still got to come up with all that money beforehand. And I don’t know if everyone else wants to do that. So I’m not as worried. I’m not saying that can’t happen but not everyone’s going to throw $7,000 at it.”
McClintock added he is hoping they can keep the bid low.
Determann believes the county should give residents who have not yet signed an agreement for the project through the Jan. 4 meeting to “get on board or not.” He supports contacting the residents one more time to tell them the county has to get moving on the project. Srp noted that time of year is the most advantageous for bidding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.