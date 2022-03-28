CLINTON - The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a resolution setting elected officials' salaries for fiscal year 2023.

The Supervisors voted unanimously to give 6% raises to the county auditor, county attorney, county recorder and county treasurer and a 12% raise to the county sheriff, all of which were the recommendations made by the Clinton County Compensation Board that met in January.

The three Supervisors ultimately agreed to the Compensation Board's recommendation for all elected offices except for themselves to ensure that county officials are not lost to the private sector and to attract qualified people to make decisions for Clinton County, they said.

The Supervisors did deviate from the Compensation Board's recommendation to hike the three Supervisors salaries by 6%, instead cutting that raise to 3%.

Salary increases County Auditor: $82,143.61 to $87,072.23

Before the vote, Supervisor Jim Irwin said he wanted to see a 3% increase for elected officials and 6% for the sheriff. Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann said it is necessary to bring the salaries up so that Clinton County's elected officials' pay is in line with other Iowa counties.

Supervisor Dan Srp pointed out that Clinton's County's Compensation Board came in with lower numbers than other boards throughout the state, including that of the proposed increase for the sheriff at 12%.

The Supervisors indicated that increase must happen as the result of state-approved legislation. That legislation is commonly known as the Back the Blue law, which mandates sheriffs be paid at a rate comparable to police chiefs in cities with populations similar to that of the respective counties, and that the amount be comparable to Iowa State Patrol administrators and command officers. It was approved by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last year.

The Supervisors throughout their discussion said Compensation Boards through the state have been recommending far greater than the 12% percent in Clinton County. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the Compensation Board would have been able to recommend an increase of 25% for that position.

Under Iowa Code the Clinton County Compensation Board meets annually to recommend a compensation schedule for elected officials for the fiscal year immediately following. The Supervisors can vote for a lesser amount than recommended but cannot increase the recommended amount. This year the Compensation Board met Jan. 10.

"I want to give credit to the compensation board for all that they do," Srp said adding that the board put in thoughtful analysis while at the same time showed respect for the taxpayers.

"They put a lot of time into this," Determann said.

The raises go into effect with the fiscal year beginning July 1.