CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a change order of nearly $7,000 for the Clinton County Administration Building roof replacement project.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a resolution approving a change order to the contract, with Giese Roofing, for $6,950. The Board in March approved the low bid from Giese Roofing for the roof replacement for $151,880. The county received three other bids, ranging from $185,100 to $282,755. There are still available funds in the bond to cover the change order, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said.
Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson noted installation of a cap is needed, leading to the cost increase. There is supposed to be a wooden cap holding the walls together, Johnson said. The roofing comes on top of it to give a solid surface so the walls do not move, Johnson said. The building was not constructed to today’s standards, Johnson said.
The Supervisors in December 2019 approved resolutions to take additional action for the issuance of general obligation bonds to pay costs for replacement of two elevators, replacement of a chiller and a parking lot, replacement of a roof, and remodeling restrooms to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, all at the Clinton County Administration Building. The bonds also were to pay for security upgrades to the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt and replacement of the Clinton County Secondary Roads Garage in DeWitt.
The board in January 2020 approved a resolution directing the advertisement for sale of $2.015 million in series 2020 general obligation bonds to approve electronic bidding procedures and approving the distribution of the preliminary official statement. Each of the resolutions allowed the county to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $750,000.
