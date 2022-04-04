CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved hiring two Clinton County Jail employees and appointments to two commissions.
Alexis Halcomb and Markus Hall have been hired as full-time civilian correctional officers beginning April 19 at an hourly rate of $19.30 during the probationary period of six months, then increasing to $21.44.
Bill Fatchett and Luke Lubben, both of DeWitt, were both reappointed to the Clinton County Pioneer Cemetery Commission, with their terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2024. Reappointed to the Clinton County Historic Preservation Commission for three-year terms are Ellen Mayberry and Christine Gilroy, both of DeWitt.
The Supervisors also signed a utility permit for Miles Telephone to bury duct and fiber optic cable in the county right-of-way along 180th Street east from U.S. 67 to 442nd Avenue, and 442nd Avenue south from 180th Street to 2053 442nd Ave.
The Supervisors also OK’d the collective bargaining agreement through 2022-2025 and the side letter with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Employee Union. Supervisor Dan Srp appreciated the work done on the three-year agreement.
“I think we worked very hard and very diligently getting to an agreement,” Supervisor Jim Irwin said.
The Board of Supervisors also approved second-floor restroom renovation plans for the County Administration Building at 1900 N. Third St. Clinton. The renovations will make the restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
