CLINTON — The Clinton County Supervisors voted to approve the high bid for a 3-year county farmland lease.
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday to approve the resolution to award the bid for the lease of Clinton County crop land through February 2024 to Blanchard Family Dairy, at a bid of $66,400 annually. The county received one more bid from Clinton County Farms at an annual amount of just over $65,000.
The resolution is for county-owned crop land one mile south of Charlotte. The lease begins March 1, 2021, and runs through Feb. 29, 2024.
Blanchard Family Dairy is the current tenant through the end of February, Supervisors Board Chairman Dan Srp said. Clinton County Farms leased the property in the past, County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said.
“I think both of those operators we have a history with,” Srp said. “They’ve both proven to be good quality tenants that have maintained the nutrient value and the quality of our land asset.“
