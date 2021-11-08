CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors granted a request from Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt to hire five additional full-time positions in the Clinton County Sheriff's Office to assist with jail coverage.
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday to approve the resolution. Greenwalt requested the Supervisors authorize hiring four full-time civilian correctional officers and one full-time deputy sheriff, the resolution says. All five positions will report to the Clinton County Jail, the resolution states.
The county's current staffing level is 16 jail staff, which is the same level it was with the old jail facility, Greenwalt said. Greenwalt noted they need to have one individual assigned to the tower in the jail at all times. The tower facility controls all the doors and movement inside the jail and needs to be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, he said. On any given day, four of the 16 correctional officers can be assigned to the tower, he said.
Greenwalt noted the previous facility had a capacity of 44 inmates. The current facility has been holding about 80 inmates over the last few months, he said. The current jail is also three times larger than the old jail facility, Greenwalt added.
The revenue generated through housing out-of-county inmates would help with the cost of hiring the additional staff members, Greenwalt noted. From Jan. 1 through October, about $200,000 has been generated from housing out-of-county inmates. The county currently charges $55 a day to house out-of-county inmates but plans to look at the rate to see if it needs to be adjusted.
Adding more staff may also help with implementing programs for inmates, Clinton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steve Diesch believes. They have the rooms available to introduce more programming but do not have the necessary staff, he said. Implementation of the programs could help reduce recidivism, he believes.
Clinton County voters approved construction of the Clinton County Law Center, which includes the jail, in May 2016. A grand opening for the facility was held in September 2019.
More information about the additional staffing request approved by the Supervisors will be published in Wednesday's Clinton Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.