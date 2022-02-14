Tom Determann, chairman of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors (seated right), presents to the Iowa House Transportation Budget Subcommittee in January to advocate for fully four-laning U.S. 30. In this photo, Rep. Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt (standing) speaks in favor of funding and the expansion and explains the economic impact that a fully four-laned U.S. 30 would have on the Gateway-area region and across the state.