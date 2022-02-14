CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the completion of a four-lane U.S. 30.
“I think we’ve done probably half a dozen of these over the years,” said Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann, who brought the resolution to the table as supporters aim to have U.S. 30 from Lisbon to DeWitt four-laned so that it is complete across the state of Iowa.
The resolution states that the citizens of Clinton County find that “a critical need exists to complete U.S. Highway 30 as a four-lane, high-priority corridor across the State of Iowa.” It does differ from previous resolutions because it addresses the Super 2 format, he said.
In the resolution, Clinton County officials are requesting that the Iowa Department of Transportation halt the planning and development of a Super 2 facility on any section of U.S. 30 in Iowa as it will be detrimental to past efforts to improve traffic flow and improved traffic safety, while hampering future economic development efforts, it reads.
The resolution also notes that citizens, businesses and industries along U.S. 30 in Iowa have combined their efforts to four-lane U.S. 30 from the eastern Iowa border to the western Iowa border. Determann said the resolution will be combined with other cities, counties and organizations and presented to the Iowa DOT Commission.
