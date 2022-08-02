CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has set a special meeting for Aug. 17 to continue its work on where to commit its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The county in 2021 was awarded a total of $9.2 million in ARPA funds from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative economic impacts. Initial work began with a broadband study commitment, since the way funds could be spent early on was limited but allowed those upgrades.
After the federal government eased spending rules, the Supervisors began evaluating needs that could be funded by ARPA dollars. They began work in early 2022 to assign funds for county projects and set aside funds for large projects expected to surface throughout the year.
To keep the process moving forward, the Supervisors on Monday set a meeting for 9 a.m. Aug. 17 to get updates on all the projects designated for funding so far and how costs are coming back, with the goal to determine how much ARPA money is left and the best way to spend it.
"We need updates on the projects we have, with updated figures," Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann said.
Supervisor Dan Srp said the board also needs to discuss requests from outside groups that have come into the county since that time. Those include such projects as the city's request for fiber and a request from the United Way of Clinton County, which has approached the Supervisors about needed funding that would go to local agencies that receive United Way assistance.
County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson also said he will ask department heads to provide him with information and costs about projects needed in their offices and will bring that back to the Supervisors.
The Supervisors for the past several months have been reviewing the county’s needs and committing funds to them. So far, the Supervisors have approved spending ARPA funds on elevator upgrades for the Clinton County Courthouse — costs for that will be in in three to four weeks, with repairs to happen in January, according to Johnson — an air handler for the county administration building; a kitchen hood and fire panel at the jail; a fire panel at the jail; an X-ray machine for security at the courthouse; sheds for the Secondary Roads Department in Lost Nation and Elwood; and two dump trucks.
Money also was committed to county public health officials’ requests; the sheriff’s AXON body cameras, in-car cameras and Tasers to be replaced; the broadband study; administration building security cameras, and BOS conference room upgrades.
Throughout the past few months, the Supervisors also formally committed $250,000 to the YWCA Empowerment's proposed construction of a $5 million supportive housing shelter for the homeless.
The YWCA is applying for a $4 million federal National Housing Trust Fund grant. If the YWCA lands the grant it will be combined with the Supervisors' $250,000 and $500,000 from the city of Clinton to help pay for construction. The county could use ARPA funds to assist in funding the $250,000 commitment.
In connection with that project, the Supervisors have set a public hearing for 10 a.m. Aug. 8 to hear public comments about three parcels of county-owned land in the 600 block of North Third Street, located just west of the Clinton County Courthouse.
Those parcels, which currently provide parking space, would be leased through an option to purchase to the Clinton YWCA as part of the YWCA's National Housing Trust Fund application.
