CLINTON — After months of collecting data and public feedback, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors expects to vote on a proposed solar project near Grand Mound at a meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
The meeting, which will be held at the Grand Mound Community Center, 510 Smith St., is the culmination of a process that began in January after Chicago-based Ranger Power submitted applications for two projects to the planning and zoning commission.
The Hatchling Solar LLC proposal is for an area north of Grand Mound and the Hawkeye Solar LLC proposal is for an area more west of Grand Mound. Hawkeye Solar and Hatchling Solar are proposing to construct a 200-megawatt facility and a 50-megawatt facility, which are known collectively as the Hawkeye Solar Project.
The zoning commission recommended against the project in February. However, the three supervisors have the final say on whether the project goes forward and are facing an early June deadline to decide.
The supervisors also will discuss the project at 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 16, at their regular weekly meeting at the Clinton County Administration Building. The three members wanted to use that time to “shore up loose ends” before the meeting in Grand Mound, noted Board Chairman Tom Determann.
Among the items they are following up on are several project modifications that Ranger Power submitted to the supervisors last month in response to public feedback and input from county lawyers and engineers. Some of those — such as Ranger Power increasing setbacks between houses and solar panels and planting more trees as landscape buffers — don’t require follow up, while other items do.
Supervisor Jim Irwin, for example, is checking to make sure Ranger Power has connected with affected local volunteer fire departments and Clinton County emergency management officials to coordinate providing materials, education and/or training about serving the property with emergency services.
“I’ve also done some follow up on insurance,” Irwin said, noting that’s an item the three supervisors should discuss before the vote.
Supervisor Dan Srp said he confident the supervisors have “covered the majority” of issues brought to them through public feedback, but they need to have a few additional discussions.
“I feel like we’ve been very thorough and provided ample opportunity (for feedback),” Srp said, adding that the supervisors “want to vet it, want to do our homework, and want to be informed.”
At public hearings held in February and March in Grand Mound, proponents and opponents of the project addressed personal property rights, concerns about what would happen to the land and equipment after the leases expire, farm income diversification, taking highly productive farm ground out of ag use, increased tax revenues, and appropriate setbacks.
