GRAND MOUND — After months of collecting data and public feedback, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors expects to vote on a proposed solar project near Grand Mound at a meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
The meeting, which will be held at the Grand Mound Community Center, 510 Smith St., is the culmination of a process that began in January after Chicago-based Ranger Power submitted applications for two projects to the planning and zoning commission.
The Hatchling Solar LLC proposal is for an area north of Grand Mound and the Hawkeye Solar LLC proposal is for an area more west of Grand Mound. Hawkeye Solar and Hatchling Solar are proposing to construct a 200-megawatt facility and a 50-megawatt facility, which are known collectively as the Hawkeye Solar Project.
